Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The merger was first announced in May by Evri and DHL, before the CMA said a month later that it would look into the deal to see whether it could “result in a substantial lessening of competition” in the sector.

The CMA has now unconditionally approved the merger, which will create a combined group with a team of over 30,000 couriers and van drivers, along with 12,000 colleagues, and a fleet of 8,000 vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A joint statement from the businesses said the new team would be “dedicated to delivering over one billion parcels and one billion letters annually”.

Evri has announced that its merger with the e-commerce arm of DHL has been approved by the Competition Markets Authority. Photo: Evri

The move will also see Evri enter into the UK business letter market for the first time, placing it in competition with the Royal Mail.

Martijn De Lange, chief executive officer of Evri, said: “This is a pivotal moment and the biggest milestone in our 50 years as we create a premier parcel delivery business of significant scale. I am excited to welcome our new DHL colleagues who share our commitment to great customer service.

“This new combined Evri Group brings exciting benefits for consumers, businesses and suppliers.Through access to DHL’s well-recognised global network, the new Evri Group will offer an enhanced international capability and we will enter the UK mail space for the first-time ever to operate business mail services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This deal will accelerate our growth strategy and cements our position as a disruptor within the parcel delivery sector.”

The firms said that in 2026, DHL eCommerce UK will be rebranded as Evri Premium – a network of DHL, and will remain a separate network.

They added that the deal is now “expected to take place promptly” following receipt of all regulatory approvals.

Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce at DHL Group, said, "We are delighted that this strategic transaction has been officially approved by the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CMA clearance marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the best service and innovative solutions in the UK parcel delivery market.

“Together, we want to reshape the landscape of logistics, offering our customers a seamless and secure experience and meeting their evolving needs in a fast-paced world.”

Evri announced in July that it had delivered more parcels than ever in its most recent financial year, as it saw a rise in “bedroom CEOs” selling second-hand items.