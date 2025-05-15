Evri merges with DHL UK ecommerce arm to form parcel giant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

German-owned DHL Group will acquire a “significant minority stake” in Evri as part of the deal.

The two operations, which will operate as Evri Group, will bring together more than 30,000 couriers and van drivers, and 12,000 further workers.

Evri, which was previously part of the Hermes parcel group, was snapped up by US private equity firm Apollo for around £2.7bn last year.

Evri is to merge with rival DHL’s UK ecommerce business in a move which will create one of the UK’s largest delivery firms. ( Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Apollo will remain the majority shareholder in the business.

The combined company will deliver more than one billion parcels and one billion letters each year, the firms said.

They said the merger will offer “greater choice and cost-competitive solutions” to businesses and consumers, and expand import and export capabilities.

The deal will also see Evri entering the UK business letter market for the first time, bolstering its competition to Royal Mail.

Martijn de Lange, chief executive of Evri, said: “We are excited that DHL ecommerce UK will merge with Evri to bring together two highly complementary UK businesses, committed to innovation and offering customers and clients the best possible service.