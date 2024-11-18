Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evri also recorded what CEO Martijn de Lange described as its “best ever year” for parcel delivery, with volumes over 730 million. In addition, the company reported that 99 per cent of its standard parcels had been delivered on time.

Mr de Lange added: “For 50 years we have been delivering parcels and we have never been as relevant, powering the ecommerce ambitions of record numbers of clients, marketplaces, SMEs and consumers. Evri had a record year - delivering more parcels than ever with over 99 per cent arriving on time, a reflection of the ongoing dedication and hard work of our colleagues and couriers.”

