Evri: Profits jump for Leeds-based parcel delivery firm as it records 'best ever year'
Evri also recorded what CEO Martijn de Lange described as its “best ever year” for parcel delivery, with volumes over 730 million. In addition, the company reported that 99 per cent of its standard parcels had been delivered on time.
Mr de Lange added: “For 50 years we have been delivering parcels and we have never been as relevant, powering the ecommerce ambitions of record numbers of clients, marketplaces, SMEs and consumers. Evri had a record year - delivering more parcels than ever with over 99 per cent arriving on time, a reflection of the ongoing dedication and hard work of our colleagues and couriers.”
Evri also saw its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grow by a third to £292m. The firm said this was driven by a £32m investment in its customer service and operations which drove “record parcel volumes which outperformed the market”.
