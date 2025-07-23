Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said its parcel volumes increased 11 per cent to over 807 million in the year to the end of February, with parcel numbers up 25 per cent in the last two years.

This came as Evri, which rebranded from Hermes in 2022, posted revenue of £1.85bn for the year, a 12 per cent increase on the year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm also posted record adjusted EBITDA of £341m, up 17 per cent.

Evri has announced that it delivered record numbers of parcels over the last year. Photo: Evri

Martijn de Lange, CEO of Evri, said: “In what was a landmark 50th year for our business, we delivered record adjusted EBITDA and retail-to-consumer parcel volumes – driven by our best-ever peak, and growth across our divisions and new client wins.

“We continue to meet increased demand for customer-to-customer deliveries for online marketplaces, as buyer and seller behaviour changes – fuelled by scroll and spend social commerce sites such as TikTok’s shop.

“Evri’s tech-enabled convenience is equipping a growing army of bedroom CEOs who are shaping the future of ecommerce.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the period, Evri nearly doubled investments in its operations, including the introduction of new depots in Tyneside, Pen-y-Bont and Sheffield.

The firm said it had invested £57m in operations and technology to “further improve service” after it was rated one of the Top 10 most improved brands in 2024 by YouGov’s brand index.

The latest figures from the firm come after Evri announced in May that it was planning to join forces with DHL’s UK ecommerce arm to form one of the country’s biggest delivery firms.

The move would see Evri step into the UK business letter market for the first time, bolstering its competition to Royal Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Competition and Markets Authority said in June that it would investigate the deal and decide if the move would substantially lessen competition in the delivery market.

May also saw Evri announce that it had acquired EU logistics specialist, Coll-8, in a move which the firm said would expand its retail-to-consumer portfolio.

Mr de Lange added: “We are excited by Evri’s proposed merger with DHL eCommerce in the UK, and our acquisition of Coll-8, both announced in May, to put us firmly on track to become the UK’s premier parcel delivery group to serve both consumers and businesses.”

In June, Evri also announced an investment of £50m in lockers as part of plans to expand its network of ParcelShops and Lockers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “smart lockers” will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be used for both pick-up and drop-off, Evri said in June.

The parcel giant said it has seen a 500 per cent year-on-year increase in locker usage, adding that it hopes to have 2,000 lockers ready for Christmas 2025, with the rest rolled out before 2030.