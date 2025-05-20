Ex-Amazon and Argos executive joins Naturewall to support ambitious growth

Naturewall, the Yorkshire-based decorative wall panel manufacturer, has appointed retail veteran Duncan Kendal as Board Advisor, strengthening the company’s leadership team at a pivotal stage in its growth.

As Naturewall scales both its manufacturing and product range, Duncan, whose previous roles include senior positions at Amazon, Argos, and Wickes, will chair management meetings and act as a strategic sounding board to Managing Director Philip Brown and the wider leadership team.

His remit will include coaching team members across procurement, production, and logistics functions, with a strong focus on driving performance and process optimisation.

Philip Brown, Managing Director of Naturewall, said: “As a fast-growing manufacturing business with global ambitions, we felt now was the right time to bring in a seasoned multi-channel expert with extensive operational knowledge of our industry.

Duncan Kendal and Philip Brown, Naturewall MD

“Duncan’s strategic mindset, paired with his real-world experience in logistics, procurement, and customer experience, will be an incredible asset not just to me, but to our entire leadership team. His guidance will be instrumental as we tackle the exciting challenges that come with rapid growth.”

Duncan’s appointment supports Naturewall’s plans to expand into international markets and introduce a refreshed brand positioning in the coming months.

His background in high-growth environments, including the early days of Amazon’s UK transport network and the rollout of Argos’ two-man home delivery service, will be vital in scaling both infrastructure and service levels.

Philip added: “He’s been there and done it. From launching delivery networks to leading supply chains, Duncan understands the hurdles we face because he’s already navigated them — and that’s experience we don’t currently have in the business.”

Commenting on his new role, Duncan Kendal said: “Naturewall is a fantastic business, well placed to take advantage of an exciting and growing market. I’ve been massively impressed with the passion and commitment of the leadership team and I’m excited to help them develop, scale and deliver great results.

“My experience with Amazon, Argos and Wickes taught me the importance of data, customer journey mapping, and operational excellence. I’m looking forward to bringing those insights to Naturewall to help optimise performance and build an agile, customer-focused business.”