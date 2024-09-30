Ex-construction minister Lord Richard Harrington given senior role with UKREiiF team

Lord Richard Harrington, who hails from Leeds himself, has taken the role with UKREiiF to assist with the organisation’s growth strategy following its acquisition by Infopro Digital in July.

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director at UKREiiF, said: “With his vast experience in business prior to his time in Parliament, and the work he’s done in more recent years, such as the review into foreign direct investment, there’s a clear alignment of interest that has seen him attend UKREiiF over the past couple of years.

“But having met Richard, there’s also much more than that; his versatile and pro-active nature, alongside his experience of running a successful global business, is going to be a real enabler in helping advise the business in crucial areas as we move to the next part of our journey. The fact both UKREiiF and Richard are Leeds born and bred is the cherry on top.”