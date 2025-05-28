Ex-COO of Equity Release Council joins equity release fin-tech firm, Equity Release Group

Former Chief Operating Officer at Equity Release Council (ERC) - the industry body for the UK equity release sector - Donna Francis, joins the UK’s leading whole of market equity release experts, Equity Release Group (ERG), as Non-Executive Director.

Donna has over 30 years’ experience across the financial services market and has spearheaded industry wide high-profile strategic projects, including the merger of the Life Insurance Association (LIA) and Society of Financial Advisers (SoFA) to create the Personal Finance Society, followed by the launch of the Society of Mortgage Professionals.

Donna subsequently spent a decade in the role of COO at Equity Release Council, responsible for the development of operations, regulatory policy, industry standards setting, membership propositions, corporate governance, and financial controls.

She now joins Equity Release Group, as they embark on their next stage of growth, which will see Donna focus on broadening the scope of accessibility in using property wealth as a catalyst for financial planning requirements, whilst helping to lift standards across the industry - part of the Group’s wider long-term strategy.

Mark Gregory, Founder and CEO of Equity Release Group commented: “Following a surge of confidence within the sector, alongside heightened business activity over the last 6-months, we knew we really wanted to focus on taking the next step in our growth journey as market leaders.

“Our vision has always been about servicing the market with innovative technology and an advanced digital offering, whilst delivering the best possible quality advice. We’re therefore truly honoured to have Donna on board to help us leverage and maximise our growing capabilities across the Group, which includes 20 years’ worth of investment in technology.

“She brings with her a wealth of invaluable experience in our sector. She is driven by integrity, dedicated to nurturing a positive culture that empowers teams to thrive. I am confident that together we can drive scalability and security across the market, to deliver an enhanced customer experience, alongside exceptional quality advice.”

Donna’s dedication to advocacy, and support for the adviser community was a key focus of her tenure at the ERC, which saw the very first sector wide competency framework and published guidance on equity release for advisers being launched. She was referred to as a ‘guiding light and central in the major decisions of the Council’s development as a trusted and influential trade body and standards setter’ by David Burrowes, Chair of the Equity Release Council.

The appointment comes soon after the firm recently announced a trio of Independent Equity Release Advisers hires to their equity release advisory service firm – Equity Release Supermarket – further expanding their operations throughout the UK.

The firm also announced a new partnership last month with the UK’s largest debt charity, StepChange, to become their exclusive equity release and later life lending advice partner. At the heart of this partnership is the ability to aptly help, guide and support more people with their financial options, which is incredibly important to ERG.

Donna Francis, NED at Equity Release Group said: “I’ve worked with Equity Release Group in my previous capacity as COO for the Council and have avidly followed their development path for many years, which has transformed the offering for consumers and businesses across the industry. Their expertise, and robust technology has provided a superior customer accessibility experience, far greater control in terms of oversight, whole of market product choice and independence.

“During a time of challenging market conditions, their B2B arm, Equity Release Partners - the whole of market and independent referral service for intermediaries - has also aided a significant part of the firm’s growth. This alongside the firm’s smartER™ equity release comparison site, is helping to drive accessibility across the market, to support customers with their financial goals and outcomes.

“Equity Release Group is entering an exciting stage of their journey, and I am delighted that I can be a part of helping to shape their future, as well as the future success of the industry.”

Bucking the trend of many businesses in the space, Equity Release Group has enjoyed impressive growth this year, with a sharp rise in lead figures, which rose by over 30% YoY, as well as an increase in applications, which grew by 16% YoY. Also, smartER™, providing consumers access to a comparative suite with greater choice, independence and transparency without feeling any pressures, saw a 3.5% elevation in sales YoY vs other channels.