Ex-KPMG regional boss Ian Beaumont joins Azets in Yorkshire in 'genuine coup'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Beaumont was the recently retired head of KPMG in the north east before joining Azets, the UK top 10 accountancy and advisory firm.

He started his career with Haines Watts before going on to become office senior partner at RSM Robson Rhodes, BDO and KPMG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has a wealth of experience across privately owned, private equity-backed, family owned and regional listed businesses across the two regions.

Ian Beaumont has joined Azets, the UK top 10 accountancy and advisory firm, as Regional Senior Partner for the North East and Yorkshire. Ian, left, is pictured with Russell Turner, Regional Managing Director for North East & Yorkshire.

Russell Turner, regional managing director for Yorkshire, said he was delighted with the appointment.

“To attract a heavyweight business advisor of Ian’s calibre is a genuine coup,” he said.

“With more than 35 years’ experience in this region, Ian’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to develop and attract top talent in order to ensure we can provide the high quality advice and support regional businesses and their owners deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azets has offices in Yorkshire in Leeds, Bradford and York where it employs 335 people.

Mr Beaumont said he is looking forward to his new role.

“I am delighted to be joining Azets to support a strong regional leadership team,” he said.

“Azets is fantastically placed to support aspiring regional businesses and their owners with expertise that will support them along the full growth lifecycle.

“With growth comes additional complexity for our clients and, as a national firm, we are able to call upon national specialists as well as provide international reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Azets said the appointment signals Azets’ “ongoing drive for further growth and recruitment of senior hires”.

In September, Azets announced plans to break into the wealth management market in Yorkshire.