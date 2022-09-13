Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Jamie Jones-Buchanan helps launch new business network scheme

He took part in the inaugural event of the Fresh Prosperity Programme, which aims to grow the wealth of knowledge and skills of professionals in the deal-making community.

The event also involved elite performance psychologist Simon Hartley with both men talking about the theme of gaining an ‘unrivalled mindset’.

Mel Hird, director of Fresh Thinking Capital which is backing the network, said:“We hope it will create a new forum for young people to meet and discuss issues of the day. The strength of our deal-making and advisory community depends on a strong network. Professionals with the best connections are best placed to solve issues proactively. Ultimately, a collective effort will help to fuel growth, create jobs and build a better economy.”

Ex-Leeds Rhinos player Jamie Jones-Buchanan has helped launch a business networking group for young people in the city

The network will hold monthly events to provide networking opportunities and training seminars from inspirational speakers. It is supported by the wider deal-making community with speakers from leading professional services firms.

Future speakers include mountaineer Dave Bunting, digital entrepreneur Tim Hyde, and Brendan Hall, winner of the round the world yacht race.

Niall Conlon, relationship manager at Fresh Thinking Capital, said: “We look forward to welcoming people to our program, which is designed to inspire the next generation of leaders with top-class speakers and coaches. When we planned the network, we sought to develop events that instil lessons to complement what your professional qualifications don’t teach you.”