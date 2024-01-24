Ex-maternity hospital site in Hull set to become major industrial park as new owner announced

It has bought the 11-acre site on Hedon Road for a seven-figure sum.

The company, based in Two Humber Quays on Hull’s waterfront, has purchased Kingston Parklands – the site of the city’s former maternity hospital until 2003 – from leading commercial developer the Horncastle Group PLC.

The move sees J.R. Rix & Sons build on its assets in the east of the city which also includes Kingston International Business Park – Hull’s largest multi-let industrial park – which it acquired in 2019.

Kingston Parkland in Hull has a new owner

Initially, the new site has attained temporary planning permission for external storage, but is earmarked for future development as an industrial and logistics hub.

Mike Fry, Director of Estates at J.R. Rix & Sons, said: “Rix is well known for its petroleum, shipping and leisure home manufacturing businesses, but what is less well known is that the company has significant property interests in Hull.

“This latest acquisition signals our intent to build on that and provide the type of commercial developments that businesses in the city need to thrive, create jobs, and grow the local economy.”

He added: “Given the site’s proximity to the ports, it is likely it will be developed as a state-of-the-art industrial, manufacturing and logistics hub.

“The Humber ports complex handles 12 per cent of the UK’s seaborne trade, making it one of the country’s most important strategic locations for international trade.

“As a result, this site will suit growing businesses, especially port users, looking to upscale their facilities.”

Tom Horncastle, Managing Director of the Horncastle Group, said: “Kingston Parklands is a fantastic development opportunity that will significantly enhance the attractiveness of the east of the city to major industrial and manufacturing businesses.