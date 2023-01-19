News you can trust since 1754
Ex-rugby league referee James Child joins real estate advisor CBRE in Leeds

Former rugby league referee James Child has been hired by real estate advisor CBRE as Associate Director in the Development Advisory team.

By Chris Burn
2 minutes ago

Mr Child will be based in Leeds, but will work across the north of England.

He combined his extensive 12-year role as an elite rugby league match official with his profession as a chartered surveyor.

He brings almost 20 years’ experience in the property industry, predominantly as Principal Land and Property Officer with Leeds City Council.

James Child has joined CBRE
He said: “I am excited to be joining such a highly regarded international real estate advisory firm in CBRE having recently retired from officiating at the highest level of professional rugby league. I’ll be building on the success of the established team, providing expert tailored advice to clients, and promoting the capability of the wider CBRE business in the strategic regeneration and development sector.”

