Ex-rugby league referee James Child joins real estate advisor CBRE in Leeds

Mr Child will be based in Leeds , but will work across the north of England .

He combined his extensive 12-year role as an elite rugby league match official with his profession as a chartered surveyor.

He said: “I am excited to be joining such a highly regarded international real estate advisory firm in CBRE having recently retired from officiating at the highest level of professional rugby league. I’ll be building on the success of the established team, providing expert tailored advice to clients, and promoting the capability of the wider CBRE business in the strategic regeneration and development sector.”