Excellence in Business Awards 2023: Four top judges confirmed for this year's event

A stellar line-up of judges has been confirmed for this year’s Excellence in Business awards.

Four judges have been confirmed for The Yorkshire Post-organised event, which is now in its 18th year and will take place in Leeds this November. More than 400 people are expected to attend the event celebrating the best achievements in Yorkshire business during 2023.

Ahead of the formal launch of this year’s awards and the nominations process for 16 categories opening in the summer, a team of judges has been selected.

They include David Kerfoot CBE, a Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and one of the region’s best-known business people who founded The Kerfoot Group with wife Elizabeth in 1980.

The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business awards celebrate the rising stars of the region's economy. Picture Tony Johnson

He said: “I am delighted to be asked to be one of the judges for the YP Business Excellence Awards 2023. This event provides a showcase of what our region has to offer and the amazing businesses we have in Yorkshire. It’s an absolute privilege to be asked to be part of this year’s awards and I look forward to taking part."

Sharon Watson MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and CEO and Principal of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds is also on the panel.

She said: “Post-pandemic we have altered the ways in which we approach everything from education to travel, childcare to investment.

"It will be a pleasure supporting the YP Business Awards 2023, seeking out business who have embraced new ways of thinking, present innovative ideas within their businesses and build confidence in their work force. Change is inevitable and the YP Business Awards gives us the chance to celebrate excellence.”

Dr Sophie Dale-Black, British Business Bank Midlands and North director, is another judge.

She said: “Yorkshire's thriving business community is teeming with innovation, growth, and success stories. It is a privilege to celebrate and recognise the exceptional achievements of the region's businesses and individuals who have made an indelible contribution to the economic landscape. I am thrilled to be a part of these awards as a judge, and I look forward to seeing the outstanding entries that showcase Yorkshire's dynamism.”

The fourth judge is Peter Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Harmony Energy and Investment Director of Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC

He said: “I am excited and honoured to be selected as a judge for this year’s Excellence in Business Awards. As part of Yorkshire's vibrant business community, I’m pleased to be part of an event that recognises and celebrates the achievements of businesses in the region. “I look forward to judging entries from the region’s most successful companies, those who present commitment to excellence in business and contribute to the growth and success of the region's economy. I can’t wait to see which businesses have excelled in their respective fields.”

To pre-register entries, visit www.yorkshirebusinessexcellence.co.uk.