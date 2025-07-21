Exceptional open access services recognised as Lumo and Hull Trains gain accreditation to the Institute of Customer Service
Both operators have achieved the ServiceMark Accreditation from the Institute of Customer Service, a prestigious national benchmark that recognises organisations that have outstanding customer service and are striving for continuous improvement.
Open access operators such as Lumo and Hull Trains are not subject to a government contract or public subsidy. They complement the existing rail network, serving areas with previously limited choice for customers, prioritising the needs of local communities.
Lumo offers affordable and sustainable travel, operating via Edinburgh Waverley, Morpeth, Newcastle, Stevenage, and London King’s Cross. It has been instrumental in increasing rail travel’s mode share compared to air between Edinburgh and London.
The Lumo team have been praised by assessors for having a ‘clear and enduring commitment to delivering high-quality service, led from the top by a leadership team that places customer satisfaction at the heart of its strategic vision’. Lumo was also credited for standing out as a ‘high performing train operator with an unwavering dedication to service quality’.
Hull Trains, meanwhile, has proudly served customers on the East Coast Mainline for nearly 25 years. The operator is a key part of the communities it serves, which include Beverley, Hull, Doncaster, Selby and London.
Assessors praised Hull Trains for designing customer processes ‘with a clear focus on safety, accessibility and user experience’. The Institute’s team said that Hull Trains is an organisation that ‘not only listens to customers but evolves with them’, with the operator creating ‘an environment where excellence thrives’.
Stuart Jones, Managing Director of First Rail Open Access, said: “This accreditation is fantastic recognition for the hard work that our teams put in every single day for our valued customers, who are at the heart of our businesses.
“We have a proven track record of delivering outstanding customer service across both our Lumo and Hull Trains operations. Gaining the prestigious ServiceMark accreditation demonstrates our commitment to always striving to improve even further.”
Jo Causon, CEO, The Institute of Customer Service, commented: “I want to extend congratulations to the teams at Lumo and Hull Trains for both achieving ServiceMark accreditation. Through this accreditation, both operators have demonstrated a clear focus on providing a strong service offering, as well as a commitment to continuous improvement – something they will work with our team on through membership.”