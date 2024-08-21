Excitement as Goldman Sachs takes majority stake in Yorkshire firm Adler & Allan

An arm of Goldman Sachs has taken a majority stake in Harrogate-headquartered environmental risk reduction company Adler & Allan.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 21st Aug 2024, 05:45 BST

The deal for the Yorkshire company, which has more than 1,600 employees and over 2,500 customers, involves the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

The agreement has been described as a “significant milestone” in the history of Adler & Allan, which was founded in 1926.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Henrik Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Adler & Allan, said: "We are excited to join forces with Goldman Sachs, a global leader who shares the same vision for growth.

Henrik Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Adler & AllanHenrik Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Adler & Allan
Henrik Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Adler & Allan

"This strategic partnership will enable us to expand our services and create significant value for our clients. We look forward to working together to put ESG into action for more customers in more markets.”

Adler & Allan helps organisations in the utilities sector with services from strategic infrastructure advice, monitoring, data and analytics, frontline operational capability, and environmental consultancy.

Following the deal, Adler & Allan is expected to accelerate its own merger and acquisition efforts as it expands nationally and internationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “This transaction strongly positions Adler & Allan to deliver on its mission to solve industries’ biggest environmental challenges from reducing pollution and preventing harm to the environment, to mitigating the effects of climate change.”

Related topics:YorkshireHarrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.