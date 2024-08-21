Excitement as Goldman Sachs takes majority stake in Yorkshire firm Adler & Allan
The deal for the Yorkshire company, which has more than 1,600 employees and over 2,500 customers, involves the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Alternatives.
The agreement has been described as a “significant milestone” in the history of Adler & Allan, which was founded in 1926.
Henrik Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Adler & Allan, said: "We are excited to join forces with Goldman Sachs, a global leader who shares the same vision for growth.
"This strategic partnership will enable us to expand our services and create significant value for our clients. We look forward to working together to put ESG into action for more customers in more markets.”
Adler & Allan helps organisations in the utilities sector with services from strategic infrastructure advice, monitoring, data and analytics, frontline operational capability, and environmental consultancy.
Following the deal, Adler & Allan is expected to accelerate its own merger and acquisition efforts as it expands nationally and internationally.
A spokesperson said: “This transaction strongly positions Adler & Allan to deliver on its mission to solve industries’ biggest environmental challenges from reducing pollution and preventing harm to the environment, to mitigating the effects of climate change.”
