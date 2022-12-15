Expansion of private hospital in historic Leeds building set for approval

Planning approval is set to be granted for the second phase of a private hospital which will create 40 new jobs.

Leeds City Council planners are ready to give the green light to a new 6,500 sq ft extension at the 17th century Red Hall House estate in Leeds.

Phase one of the £8m development is complete with the multi-disciplinary Leeds Private Hospital at Red Hall now fully operational.

Phase two will comprise a large day case surgery unit with full operating theatres as well as examination, treatment and consulting rooms, which aim to ease the heavy burden on the NHS.

Red Hall House estate in Leeds

Dr Fas Arshad, consultant facial plastic surgeon and the lead surgeon at The Hair Dr hair transplant clinic, said the new single-storey annexe at Red Hall was crucial to the private hospital’s success.

“The new £5m annexe will house the rest of the clinical areas on site, including the two operating theatres, where non-emergency cases such as cataract surgery, arthroscopies and ear, nose and throat procedures will be carried out,” he said.

“The new annexe will also allow the latest sustainable and medical technology to be integrated seamlessly with the grade II listed Red Hall House.”

He added: “My wife and business partner Ms Sommiya and I are absolutely passionate about creating the finest private hospital in Yorkshire. The stunning transformation of Red Hall House itself has seen us achieve Care Quality Commission (CQC) approval, enabling us to use the building as a first-class medical facility.

“We have invested £3m of our own money already in Red Hall House, turning the old and rather neglected headquarters of the Rugby League into the one of the finest private hospitals in the north of England. This is a long-term investment in the Leeds region, creating new and sustainable jobs and providing a timely boost to the region’s economy.

Dr Arshad and his wife bought Red Hall House from the Rugby Football League last year for over £1.65m.