Experienced mental health professional appointed as Registered Manager at Malsis Hall, Glusburn

Echo Group has appointed experienced mental health professional Kenny Gordon as the new Registered Manager of Malsis Hall in Glusburn, near Keighley.

A qualified Registered Mental Health Nurse (RMN), he brings with him more than 30 years of experience in health and social care across both the NHS and independent sectors. His background includes forensic prison healthcare, rehabilitation and recovery services, and operational leadership across multiple sites.

Kenny joins Malsis Hall at a time of strength for the service, which is operating at its highest occupancy and supported by a dedicated team of approximately 85 staff. His leadership is expected to further drive quality, build on positive outcomes, and strengthen stakeholder engagement.

Recognised for his ability to build and upskill teams, he is passionate about delivering high standards of care while placing service users at the heart of everything. His decision to join Malsis Hall was influenced by the vibrancy of the service, its therapeutic setting, and strong foundations of community engagement.

Kenny Gordon

Kenny Gordon said: “I was drawn to Malsis Hall because of its energy, therapeutic environment, and the clear commitment to service user-centred care. I’m excited to work alongside a strong team to continue delivering safe, high-quality care that enables people to live as independently as possible.”

Set in a refurbished country house and estate, Malsis Hall offers a care home with nursing and care home beds without nursing. The accommodation includes small, fully independent living suites and more self-contained studio apartments—providing a clear care pathway tailored to each individual's needs. It supports people with complex mental health conditions on their journey to recovery and independence in the least restrictive environment.