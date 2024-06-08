Expert advice on how to protect yourself from holiday scammers this summer

And with people often spending months saving their hard-earned cash as they dream about getting away, it can be all the more devastating if that money then ends up in the account of a fraudster.

Victims of holiday fraud lost £1,851 on average last year, with July and August seeing spikes in this type of scam, according to figures from Action Fraud.

Sometimes, holidaymakers will only find out they have been defrauded when they are due to travel or arrive at their destination.

Holidaymakers have been warned to look out for potential scams. Picture: Alamy/PA.

Over a third (35 per cent) of travellers aged 18 to 35 say they’ve been scammed on holiday in the past year, according to a new survey for travel debit card Currensea – making this an age group that appears to be particularly at risk.

Common types of holiday fraud include booking a flight or accommodation on scam websites and trips being offered on social media that turn out to be bogus.

Fraudulent social media promotions could include event tickets, package holidays or accounts impersonating airlines or hotels that ask for banking details or additional payments.

Scams may be particularly effective when people are in the “holiday mood” and their guard is down.

ATM skimming, for example, can happen where devices are installed on a cash machine to capture personal details including a user’s Pin and “shoulder surfing” where fraudsters watch a customer enter their Pin and then later steal their card.

People may also be offered tours when they’re on holiday that don’t exist.

Many people appear to be taking precautions though. Concerns over scams have led to more than three-quarters of travellers to taking extra safety precautions when spending on holiday, the survey found.

Paying by credit or debit card or by PayPal, for example, can give an added layer of protection if something goes wrong.

People who have paid by card for services or goods that don’t materialise can try contacting their provider to make a chargeback claim.

Credit card users may be able to make a claim under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

The survey also found that over two-fifths of holidaymakers say they are now more vigilant about safety when carrying cash, while 28 per cent exercise caution when withdrawing cash abroad.

James Lynn, co-founder of Currensea, says: “Travellers need to ensure they’re taking more safety precautions when abroad by remaining vigilant with offers that seem too good to be true, minimise the amount of cash they carry and opting for secure spending options that are much lower risk than a wallet full of notes.”

If you do take significant sums of cash with you while you’re abroad, Lynn suggests splitting the money between wallets and secured spaces such as a safe.

This also goes for your plastic cards – so that if your wallet does become lost or stolen, you still have some forms of payment available.

Lynn says: “If something goes wrong you don’t want to lose all access to money. Consider options to pay via your phone too, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.”

When booking a holiday, make sure you understand what protection you might have if something goes wrong.

Check whether the company involved is a member of trade association ABTA. Holidaymakers taking flights and package deals should check coverage under the ATOL financial protection scheme.