Expert reveals how to identify a shopping addiction - and what to do about it

Dr Catherine Carney, psychiatrist and addiction expert at rehab clinic Delamere, calls shopping addiction a “process or behavioural” addiction. “So it’s not substance related, but it’s a form of addiction that involves compulsive engagement in behaviours, even when it’s causing harm in your life. It is repeated actions or habits that, for some reason, for different people, give a psychological reward,” she explains.

Other behavioural addictions include gambling and excessive use of pornography, and shopping she says, is becoming increasingly recognised as a behavioural disorder. “With any behavioural addiction – and it’s the same with shopping – it’s about the loss of control over the behaviour and continuing to do it in spite of negative consequences,” she notes. “In the past you would refer to people as ‘shopaholics’ in quite an affectionate, humorous way, but it can actually cause massive fall out.”

Worried about your own relationship with shopping or that of someone you love? Dr Carney says signs there’s a problem include financial issues or debt, as well as spending an excessive amount of time thinking about or going shopping.

There can be several warning signs that identify a potential shopping addiction, an expert has said.

If nipping to the shops is constantly on your mind, distracting you at work, when playing with your kids or seeing friends, it could be a sign you have a problem, especially if you are ditching time with or letting down loved ones to physically go shopping, or to order things online. “Irritability when you can’t do it,” can also be a sign, says Carney.

Another warning sign could be hiding purchases.

Squirrelling away buys so your partner doesn’t see them, or so you can pretend to yourself you didn’t spend so much, is a red flag. If your shopping bags are noticed by a loved one and “you’re questioned on it, quite often, people can become quite defensive and irritable,” which is another warning sign, says Carney.

Do you feel high after clicking the ‘buy now’ button? “Similar to other addictions, making a purchase can release endorphins in the brain,” explains Carney. “So you get a momentary pleasure, a rush, similar to if you were running a long [distance] run or taking drugs.” What follows can often be a huge amount of “guilt or remorse after shopping”.

Some people may be using shopping to manage deeper underlying issues. “Whether it’s anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, low self-image, boredom, or some people have underlying trauma, which one person might use drugs to manage or distract from, somebody else might use shopping,” says Carney.

She adds: “The initial thing is recognising this behaviour is becoming a problem for whatever reason.”

From that point, you can seek professional help and start making changes.

Carney says it’s good “to create and stick to a budget. Look at alternatives to going shopping, whether it’s exercise or going out and building a social support system.”

She recommends trying mindfulness and looking into stress-management techniques if there are underlying issues. “Sometimes people do have underlying anxiety and depression, so in some cases, medication can be helpful. Go to your GP or a psychiatrist to diagnose underlying mental health problems.” She notes that quite often, people with bipolar disorder who have manic episodes can spend excessively during those periods.

“There are therapists and psychologists who specialise in behavioural addictions and CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) can be really effective,” she adds.