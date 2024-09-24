Expertly manufactured tools ensure tasty food!

Have you ever wondered how your favourite snacks like potato crisps or breakfast cereals get that ideal smooth and uniform consistency? We munch them daily, and only a few of us can name the process by which they were made.

Drum dryers in the food industry Drum drying is the answer, a method widely used in the food industry to dehydrate and refine starchy root vegetables and other ingredients, such as potatoes, tomato puree, milk powder, cereals, chemical compounds, etc. So, what exactly is drum drying? It’s a process where pureed raw ingredients are dried using rotating drums. The dryer design is particularly effective for processing materials with high moisture content or sticky and viscous materials such as sludges, pastes, or cakes.

These drums, powered by steam pressure, rotate while scraper blades remove the dried solids. As the drum revolves, the internal scraper blades constantly lift, spread, and stir the material throughout the drum’s surface. This motion guarantees an equal distribution and maximizes contact with the heated drum walls. The drum dryer scraper blades prevent material accumulation on the drum surface, ensuring consistent drying and hindering clogging or sticking.

Durable Drum Scraper Blades But why does the quality of the drum dryer scraper blades matter so much? Firstly, they need to be perfectly straight to ensure even contact with the drum surface.

The precision of this process ensures a consistent texture, crucial for snacks like cereals, baby food, milk powder, starch, and more. This consistency is key to preventing product wastage and damage to the blades.

A crooked blade will not make even contact with the drum surface resulting in product build-up and potentially damaging the blade. Drum dryer scraper blades must be durable to withstand the process without chipping. Otherwise, the damaged blades could contaminate the food.

Fernite Machine Knives manufactures perfectly straight scraper blades, thus ensuring uniform pressure on drum walls and homogeneously mixed products. Their high-quality drum scraper dryer blades are thoroughly engineered and meet the stringent requirements of the food industry.

Drum dryer food processing Recently, Fernite helped a customer produce cereals. Their blade failed to clean the drum on each revolution, leading to a build-up of product on the drum, adversely affecting efficiency and blade life.

After a site visit and discussions, it was identified that the scraper blade was not of the correct material or design for the food application.

By enhancing the blade’s stiffness and eliminating pre-existing slots, it became possible to ensure that the drum remained fully clean following each pass of the blade. Furthermore, adjusting the blade’s bevel angle resulted in the material separating from the drum easily and falling away from the drum.

These improvements tripled the time between required blade changes. Thus, considerably increasing efficiency.

Blades that fit even the largest machines, of up to 6m in length Fernite Machine Knives assists operators who work with larger drums. For long drums with a length of up to 6 meters, long drum dryer blades are available that are suitable for these drums. These blades help increase the production area and make the installation process easier due to fewer mounting points.