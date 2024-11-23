Experts explain how to boost the chances of selling your home before Christmas

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buyers are also enjoying a wider choice of properties, making it even harder currently for sellers to stand out from the crowd.

If you’re aiming to attract serious buyers as Christmas approaches, here are some tips from Toby Leek, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark:

1. Consider any small fixes that could make your property more appealing.

Selling a house in the run-up to Christmas can be challenging.

Repairs and maintenance work could put some buyers off, particularly if it is unclear to them how much this could cost.

But some issues, such as a leaky tap or scuffed paintwork, may be relatively simple to fix. It can be easy to overlook problems when you get used to seeing them every day, so try to look at your home from a fresh perspective.

Leek suggests: “Take a walk through your home, inside and out, with a critical eye and tackle any minor repairs or maintenance that might detract from a buyer’s first impression.”

2. First impressions count.

While Christmas preparations can sometimes be a bit chaotic, Leek suggests making sure the house is clean and tidy, ready for buyers to walk in through the front door.

At this time of year, it may also be worth giving the garden a quick tidy, by sweeping up leaves, trimming back hedges or making sure any furniture or toys left out from the summer are stored away.

3. Create an appealing property description.

Leek suggests making sure your property description is engaging, and that photos are of high quality.

He suggests having additional photos taken, so they can be swapped around to keep the listing looking fresh and attracting buyers.

Also bear in mind that if the property remains on the market beyond Christmas, having photos with a Christmas tree and festive decorations in your home will give the impression that it’s been sitting on the market for a while.

4. Create a cozy, inviting space.

With colder temperatures outdoors, Leek suggests perhaps lighting a fire if you have one to help buyers feel at home.

He says: “You want to make them feel like they can picture what it would be like to live in your property, and whether they can imagine themselves thinking of it as home.

“But be mindful not to go overboard with the lights or decorations, as they can distract from your home’s features.”

5. Make sure the price is right first time around.

Homes which end up needing to have the asking price reduced can end up looking “stale” to buyers, who may wonder why a property has been discounted and why no one else has already snapped it up.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert says: “Setting the right price from the outset is essential at any time of year, as overpriced homes often struggle to attract interest, extending their time on the market.