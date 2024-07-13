Experts explain how to reduce water usage as controversial bill rises proposed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under draft proposals announced by Ofwat, household water bills in England and Wales could rise by an average £19 a year over the next five years (a third less than the rises companies requested).

With this in mind, are there any helpful hacks when it comes to reducing the water consumption in your home? Here are some suggestions…

1. Install a water meter

Water bills are to rise in coming years. Picture: Alamy/PA

Getting a water meter installed could help you regain a sense of control over your bills.

“Water meters have risen in popularity in recent years and can provide valuable insights into your water consumption habits,” says Cheryl Risdon, client services manager at accessible bathroom specialists, Assisted Living. “Unlike the traditional method of paying your water bill, a meter allows you to pay for the exact amount of water you have used.

“This extra control and insight should encourage you to be more mindful of your water consumption and also means you are then able to detect and fix leaks promptly, preventing wastage and unexpectedly high bills.”

Risdon suggests this switch could save households between £50 and £100 per year.

2. Swap a bubbly bath for a short shower

Taking a long, warm bubble bath too often could be behind a spike in your water bill.

“For shower systems that feature standard shower heads, around 2.5 gallons of water per minute will emerge, so a 10-minute shower will use about 25 gallons of water in total,” explains Big Bathroom Shop’s in house expert Rikki Fothergill. “By contrast, filling a bath can take up to around 70 gallons of water, depending on the size – so unless you are spending an hour or so in the shower, you’ll likely use significantly more water when taking a bath.”

So, how long should we be scrubbing in the shower for?

“Ideally five minutes or less – this should be plenty of time to get clean, even if you have long hair,” says Gin Tidridge, product sustainability manager at home improvement company, Kingfisher. “Our research found that bringing the time in the shower down from eight minutes to five can save up to £58 each year.”

3. Switch your shower head

Changing a standard shower head to a low-flow one is another easy way to reduce water consumption in the bathroom.

“Low-flow shower heads save water by using advanced technology to reduce water flow while maintaining adequate pressure, resulting in less water usage without sacrificing the quality of the shower experience,” explains Fothergill. “This is achieved through features like aeration, which mixes air with water, and laminar flow, which controls water stream more efficiently.”

4. Stop drips and don’t leave taps running

From dripping taps to leaving the water running when we don’t really need it – wasting water can be all too easy.

“Make a conscious decision to switch off the tap when brushing teeth, and fill up a washing up bowl rather than running the tap constantly when washing up,” advises Ronke Ugbaja, leader of product management at bathroom and kitchen solutions brand, Lixil Emena & Grohe. “Replacing dripping taps or showerheads can also provide significant savings.”

5. Switch to a dual flush toilet

“Toilet trivia isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, yet many people would be shocked to learn that most modern toilets use a huge six litres of water per flush,” says Risdon. “Replacing your toilet with a low-flush model (around four litres) is an excellent long-term investment.”

6. Make sure your dishwasher is fully loaded

So, should we be washing dirty plates and pans in the sink, or is it better to load them into the dishwasher?

“Many people may be surprised to know that using a dishwasher is much more efficient than hand-washing– but make sure it’s full before you turn it on,” says Tidridge. “There’s also no need to pre-rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher – most modern dishwashers are well up to the job.”

7. Install a water butt to collect rainwater

Use the wet, soggy British weather to your advantage!