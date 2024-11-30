Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Criminals will make the most of people being distracted by the pressure to tick items off shopping lists, to lure unsuspecting shoppers with fake messages, offers and discounts.

According to data from Barclays, the volume of purchase scams reported during the month of December 2023 increased by 12 per cent year-on-year, while the value of the average claim increased by £97 – from £493 in December 2022 to £590 in December last year.

The bank’s figures also indicate that men are more likely to fall victim to a purchase scam – and to lose more money.

Shopping for Christmas bargains needs to be done with caution

Reports from men have made up just over half (52.3 per cent) of claims since 2021, Barclays says.

The average amount lost by men to a purchase scam is £558, compared with £425 for women.

Kirsty Adams, a fraud and scams expert at Barclays, says: “From food and drink, to presents, winter-wear and Christmas parties, there are lots of costs to juggle.

“It’s understandable that consumers will be keen to make savings and bag bargains wherever possible. But heartless scammers are all too aware of the pressure Christmas shoppers feel, and will be equally keen to take advantage of them.”

Here are some ways that shoppers can stay safe:

1. Be cautious about deals offered on social media.

Many scams originate on social media, with criminals disappearing once the victim has transferred cash.

According to survey findings from Barclays, 39 per cent of consumers say the risk of encountering a scam has put them off using some social media platforms.

Adams says: “Be particularly wary of deals you see advertised on social media, and go straight to the source to confirm they’re legitimate before making a purchase.”

2. Check the reviews.

Adams says this is particularly important if you’re buying from a new or unfamiliar retailer. Have a look at what people have said on on review websites, not just the website of the retailer.

3. Study the website carefully.

A recent survey for Nationwide Building Society found that more than a fifth (21 per cent) of people say they would buy an item on a website they hadn’t used before – if it was significantly cheaper than elsewhere.

If you’re buying from a website you haven’t encountered previously, look to see how easy it would be to contact them if something went wrong with your purchase. If you can’t find contact details, this could be a red flag.

4. Get a second opinion.

“Sense check deals with a friend or family member,” suggests Adams.

“Take the time to get a second opinion from someone you trust before heading to the checkout.”

You could also ask your bank or building society for their opinion.

Nationwide Building Society, for example, has a “scam checker service” which is available in branch or by calling a number (0800 030 4057).

Many banks have also signed up to the 159 phone number service.

The simple-to-remember phone number initiative from Stop Scams UK helps people to get through to their bank if they are concerned about being scammed.

“All of us are on the lookout for great deals, but it’s essential that everyone feels they can shop securely, especially during the festive season with scammers desperate to take advantage,” says James Masters, head of communications at Stop Scams UK.

5. Think about how you pay.

Adams says it’s important to question any requests for “unexpected” payment methods.

This could include being asked to pay by bank transfer, or to pay for something advertised on social media up-front, without seeing it first.

Paying by card can offer certain protections if something goes wrong, and you could try asking your payment provider to “chargeback” or reverse the transaction.

If you’ve paid by credit card, you could potentially get a refund under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.