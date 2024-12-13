Explaining differences between care homes versus assisted living for people with learning disabilities: Angela Fletcher

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why would someone choose supported living for their loved one with learning disabilities over a care home with a gym, cinema and sculpted lawn?

I own Happy Futures in Scarborough, and we support individuals who live with learning disabilities, mental health and complex care needs. We offer supported living which is very different to sending your family member to a large care home.

We support individuals to live in their own homes on a one-to-one or two-to-one basis with their support team.

Angela Fletcher shares her expert insight

Our services are completely person-centred and we provide what we call ‘capable environments’. This means the environment, the staff, the furnishings, the liaison with families, the activities, the support plan – everything centred around the individual we are supporting.

When a new individual joins us they may have autism or complex health needs, we assess the person, and following this we evaluate the environment so we can build the ideal home for that individual.

We can provide what that particular individual needs to stay safe and help them achieve independence and autonomy. If the individual has specific sensory needs, we can cater for this by adapting the environment.

If they have communication needs and need support in planning their day, we can facilitate that too. If they need three car parking spaces for their family and carers, we can provide that too. It’s incredibly bespoke. This is achieved by our close partnerships with commissioners, families, housing providers and developers.

For me, providing care for those with autism and learning disabilities is not about offering fancy facilities, cinema rooms, or bingo on masse every Tuesday. It’s about working with each individual to provide and access tailored activities to suit each individual’s needs.

What this means is that on any given day, one of our individuals can go trampolining, another can visit the beach and another can go to the cinema. It’s completely bespoke.

There’s also an important element to this in that rather than having facilities on site, going out into the world like to an actual cinema means you promote independence and autonomy.

The buying of a cinema ticket, navigating public transport and gaining access in the community – encouraging our individuals to be part of this process is paramount in supporting them to be as independent as they can be. This is true integration into the community.

The bigger point in all of this is that it’s not about providing facilities to keep individuals away from the rest of society. The whole point of moving people with learning disabilities out of institutions is to promote rights, independence, choice and inclusion.

We continually work to educate society through being more inclusive.

It’s about empowerment. We provide a bespoke and tailored service with a high level of personalised support. Our ultimate goal is to upskill individuals that we support to eventually live in the community with a reduced level of support.

