Extended Ripon business park could create 80 new jobs

Canalside Developments director Jonathan Lupton points to the location of phase two of Ripon Business Park.

Canalside Developments, which owns Ripon Business Park, on the B6265 Boroughbridge Road, is seeking planning permission to develop a further 25,000 sq ft of land for light industrial and warehousing use.

It is currently used by Econ Engineering to store its 900-strong gritter hire fleet, which from next year will move to a new site, at Sowerby, near Thirsk.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canalside Developments launched Ripon Business Park in 2004, and it is now home to a number of long established businesses in 19 units, including Bill Plant School of Motoring and NFU Mutual.

Work on phase two, is due to start this summer. Once complete the business park’s footprint will increase by 50 per cent.

Jonathan Lupton, Canalside Developments director and operations director at Econ Engineering, said there was already a considerable amount of interest in the scheme.

He said: “There is a shortage of good quality, small-scale industrial units in the district, and this is what we will be helping to address with phase two of Canalside Business Park.

“When our MP, Julian Smith, recently visited Econ, I was delighted to tell him about our plans for increasing the business park, and he was particularly interested in hearing it could generate up to 80 jobs.”

He added: “The current site has 19 units, which house a variety of different businesses, and when completed, another 16 will be added, taking the total number to 35.

“I’m pleased to say there has already been a considerable amount of interest in the scheme.”

Ripon Business Park phase two is being marketed by Feathers Smailes and Scales.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you