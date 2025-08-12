Extra business taxes in Autumn Budget risk job losses and shop closures, Rachel Reeves warned

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Dickinson of the BRC made the warning as new figures from her organisation and KPMG showed total retail sales had increased by 2.5 per cent year-on-year in July, above the 1.9 per cent average growth rate of the last 12 months.

Food sales increased by 3.9 per cent year on year in July, above the 12-month average growth of 3.2 per cent.

Ms Dickinson said: “Food sales did well in early July thanks to warm weather and a packed sporting schedule, though this momentum failed to hold for the rest of the month. Rising food inflation meant increased spending was more a result of higher prices than improved demand.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to a coal tip in Port Talbot. Picture: Matthew Horwood/PA Wire

"Fashion sold well early in the month, but deteriorated as weather worsened, while homeware and indoor furniture grew steadily, recovering from the previous year’s decline. Gaming and toys sold particularly well, as nostalgic adults purchased products like Lego.

“With sales growth at these levels, it is barely touching the sides of covering the £7bn new costs imposed on retailers at the last Budget. If the upcoming Autumn Budget sees more taxes levied on retailers’ shoulders many will be forced to make difficult choices about the future of shops and jobs, and ongoing pressure would push prices higher.

"Ultimately, this means more families struggling, particularly those on lower incomes, reduced consumer spending and a drag on economic growth.”

It comes amid warnings that taxes will need to rise in the autumn to plug a £51 billion black hole in the public finances.

Last week, the Bank of England said Rachel Reeves’ £25 billion national insurance raid has contributed to sluggish growth and pushed up food prices.

Food prices in shops are forecast to be five per cent higher in the autumn than they were a year ago.

The Chancellor has set herself two fiscal rules – the “stability rule”, which ensures that day-to-day spending is matched by tax revenues so the Government only borrows to invest, and the “investment rule”, which requires the Government to reduce net financial debt as a share of the economy.

Experts said weaker-than-expected recent economic activity, U-turns on welfare cuts and forecast-beating borrowing mean Ms Reeves is on track to miss one of her fiscal rules by £41.2 billion in 2029-30.

Including the need to rebuild a financial buffer of just under £10 billion that has been wiped out, she will have to find over £51 billion, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a leading think tank.

Linda Ellett, UK Head of Consumer, Retail & Leisure, KPMG, said last month’s sales figures highlight the ongoing challenges for the retail industry.

She said: “The UK’s fifth warmest July on Met Office record brought a boost to home appliance and food and drink sales.

"But rising inflation was also a driver of the latter and monthly non-food sales are only growing at around 1 per cent on average at present. With employment costs having risen and inflation both a business and consumer side pressure, it remains a challenging trading environment for many retailers.