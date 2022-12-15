EY North teams advise on deals worth almost £1.3bn in the fourth quarter of 2022

Professional services firm’s EY teams in the North of England acted on transactions worth a total of almost £1.3bn in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Deal highlights over the quarter included the role EY’s North Transaction Services team played in the £740m divestment of Saint Gobain’s merchanting brands to STARK Group.

EY’s dealmakers also advised on the £315m sale of Leeds-based glass manufacturer Allied Glass to glass container manufacturing business Verallia, which is headquartered in France.

Ben Coggin, co-lead of EY’s Transaction Services team in Yorkshire and North East, said: “Although persistent headwinds have seen businesses encounter a range of challenges, demand in the deals market has continued for our teams across the North of England, largely thanks to the quality of local businesses and entrepreneurs across the North.

Ben Coggin is co-lead of EY’s Transaction Services team in Yorkshire and North East

"With EY playing key roles in a number of significant transactions in the fourth quarter, we are really pleased to continue working with businesses as they pursue a variety of transactions including investments, divestments, expansions and more.”

Louise Smith, who is also co-lead for Yorkshire and the North East, commented: “Saint Gobain’s divestment of its merchanting brands to STARK Group and the sale of Allied Glass to Verallia demonstrate that activity remains strong within the building materials and manufacturing sectors.

