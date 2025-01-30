EY North teams advise on deals worth more than £500m in fourth quarter

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

EY also acted as the corporate finance adviser to LMF Energy Services - a national installer of renewable energy measures - on its investment from private equity group, Soho Square Capital. EY in the North provided advice and transaction diligence support to LMF Energy Services as part of the deal.

Ben Coggin, Partner (Transaction Services) at EY in Yorkshire , said: “The UK’s deals market has encountered a challenging period over the last couple of years, with a range of economic headwinds limiting activity. However, the market is beginning to see greenshoots of recovery, with more businesses entering a range of investments, purchases, divestments and more.

“The final quarter of 2024 was a particularly strong period for our deals teams in the North of England, and we were delighted to support a variety of businesses on significant transactions within both the technology and energy sectors – two buoyant sectors in which we expect to see further deals activity in 2025. Our forward-looking deals pipeline is strong, and we look forward with optimism to supporting our clients in achieving their objectives through further strategic transactions as the year progresses.”