EY opens new Leeds office at Wellington Place to highlight investment in Yorkshire

The office in Wellington Place was unveiled at a launch event attended by EY partners and a range of businesses from across Yorkshire. The move follows the end of the firm’s previous lease at Bridgewater Place in Leeds.

Tim West, office managing partner at EY in Leeds, said: “This is a significant move for EY in Yorkshire and I was proud to welcome colleagues and local businesses to our new premises.

"The new office highlights our continued investment and ambition in Yorkshire, providing a high-spec working environment for our people as we continue to serve our clients across the region.

“I look forward to seeing what we can continue to achieve together in Yorkshire in the future.”

EY employs around 500 people in Leeds including 40 partners, and the firm also welcomed 64 new graduates, apprentices and interns to the Leeds office this year as part of its student recruitment programme. The firm employs more than 20,000 people in the UK and around 400,000 staff globally.

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, added: “I welcome EY’s continued commitment to West Yorkshire, as we work to drive economic growth and opportunities for all.

"Our accounting and legal services sector is thriving, with more than 1,000 businesses employing more than13,000 people across the region.

Ms Brabin added: "This move will help support more people to succeed in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

An EY spokesman added: “The new office is within a short walking distance of Leeds train station and boasts a prime location alongside a range of enhanced facilities.

"The building features roof-mounted solar panels, energy from a fully renewable energy source, secure bike storage, and electric bike and car charging points.”

Wellington Place is a business community being built in the heart of Leeds by developer and asset manager MEPC.