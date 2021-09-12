EyUp Skills welcomes first students in mission to plug digital skills gap

EyUp Skills is partnering with iO Academy to deliver the coding course in Sheffield.

Launched by tech entrepreneur David Richards, the new company is teaching people the most in-demand methods used in software development. EyUp Skills is partnering with iO Academy to deliver the coding course in Sheffield. The 16-week programme teaches students all they need to know to get their first job as a software developer.

The first cohort is made up of seven students – four females and three males from diverse backgrounds and aged between 20 and 46.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Richards said: “We’re thrilled with our first cohort of students and excited at their potential to become great software developers.”

As CEO of a successful technology company, I know their skills will be in great demand and I am confident they will find rewarding careers after they complete our course. Skills development is key to economic regeneration and we are delighted to be playing our part, starting in South Yorkshire.”

EyUp Skills operates a bursary scheme to fund course places for people from disadvantaged backgrounds or who are under-represented in the tech sector. All applicants are evaluated on aptitude rather than experience as part of the assessment process. To find out about joining the next cohort, please visit www.eyup.com

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you