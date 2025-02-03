Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled FAB Enterprise, the project is aimed at female-led/owned businesses in Yorkshire heading into the eight-figure revenue bracket and onwards.

It will offer what FAB has described as a “collaborative space to support, challenge, and learn from shared experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Addy, Founder and CEO of FAB, said: “FAB Enterprise is more than just a peer advisory group, it's a transformative alliance where female leaders of multi-million-pound businesses can access the support, guidance, and collaboration they need to scale to the next level.

Samantha Addy, founder and CEO of FAB.

"In the fast-paced and often isolating world of business leadership, having a trusted group of like-minded peers can make all the difference.

“FAB Enterprise provides a unique space for these exceptional women to invest in both their personal and professional growth, break through the challenges holding them back, and ultimately achieve greater success.

“Together, we’re redefining what it means to be a leader in today’s competitive landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roll out of Fab Enterprise follows the launch of the FAB Scale and FAB Grow groups. FAB Grow is designed for smaller businesses with a turnover under £500,000 and FAB Scale for those companies with a turnover exceeding £500,000, who are looking to build and scale up.

Established in September 2023 by Samantha Addy with just seven members, FAB has rapidly grown to 25 members from some of Yorkshire’s.

According to FAB, by April the group will have over 50 members with a combined turnover of more than £100m, employing over 500 employees in the region.

The group has growth plans to hit around £1m turnover by the end of its second year, which it said will be achieved by creating “additional regional boards and new board types to support more female leaders in Yorkshire”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said that this ecosystem will then be replicated across further regions in the UK.

According to the Women in Business: pathways to parity 2024 report from Grant Thornton, 34 per cent of senior management positions are now held by women across the globe. This figure has increased just 1.1 per cent since 2023.

Only 22 per cent of mid-market businesses in the UK had a female chief executive officer or managing director in 2024, according to the report, a drop from 30 per cent in 2023.

40 per cent of these businesses had female chief financial officers, up from nine per cent in 2012.