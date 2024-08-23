But reluctantly I’m back, mooching a website called Failory, which started as a newsletter and evolved into a mausoleum of corporate cadavers and a stinkpit of startup skeletons.

It’s where failed businesses go to be dissected and autopsied, the causes of death ascertained, a coroner for commercial corpses.

It’s a good read, it should be a mandatory for all business studies students, and compulsory for anyone leaping from the cliffs of a normal job into the void of building a startup that hopefully has the wings attached in time to avoid joining the seabass in the breakers below.

Bird Lovegod shares his insight

It’s ironic that most of the startups on Failory would not have failed had the founders read Failory.

Actually, most of them would not have been born, or even conceived, the lessons of other peoples failures are striking similar, we built our product/service/thing, then realised no one wanted it, so we tried to change it, and then it became entangled with itself, and then we ran out of money. That sums up the journey for most first timers.

First time founders are definitely the most likely to fail, they don’t know what they don’t know, they have the cheerful optimism of ignorance, like teens heading off to the trenches. If I funded startups, I would have a policy of not funding first timers. Let some other angel or VC pay for their schooling of hard knocks, I’d put my money on the battle hardened veteran with damage to their armour and a wary determination instead of blind confidence.

Lesson one. Build your business in stages. Stage one is to see if you can make the thing you are calling your product. If you can, proceed to stage two. If you can’t, you just learned the easy way. Go back to the drawing board.

Stage two, can you make the product at something like scale? Can other people make the product for you? If not, you are stuck, or a one man band at best.

Stage three, can you present the product in a way that makes sense to the users? You will need to try, and get feedback, because your eyes are not the eyes of the many.

Stage four, can you get people to pay for the thing? This is the crux, if you can, you might have a business, if you cannot, you have a burning money pit.

And on it goes, answering the next question with the next stage of progress. One step at a time.

The reason why many first timers fail is they try to build a finished version of their vision. It’s a great way to spend an amount of money equal to all the money you have, but it’s a terrible way to build a business.

Starting a business is really about answering questions. If you try to answer all the questions in one go, with one vehicle, you will almost certainly fail. But if you build to answer one question at a time, you will not fail.