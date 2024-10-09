Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people still lack the confidence to use online tools and it is costing them money and job opportunities.

A study by digital inclusion charity the Good Things Foundation found that more than a quarter of people do not feel confident enough to compete for jobs online, while one in 10 believe they lack the skills to manage their finances or seek out shopping discounts on the internet. The charity said this feeling of insecurity rose further among the 5 per cent of people who do not have any access to broadband.

As well as missing out on bargains and career opportunities, the research showed that 15 per cent of those questioned said they did not feel confident in their ability to stay safe and secure online; a figure rising to 22 per cent among those without broadband access.

Britain cannot compete with its global rivals if a large chunk of the population misses out on the digital revolution, says Greg Wright.

Some 61 per cent of respondents also said they are worried about the security of their personal details online and 31 per cent reported frequently encountering online scams.

Helen Milner, group chief executive of the Good Things Foundation, said: “As the cost-of-living crisis continues, digital skills are more than just convenient. They are the foundation for full participation in society, enabling people to manage finances, find employment, and stay safe online.”

Last year, the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee published a report on digital exclusion in which it called for the Government to devise a new strategy and create a dedicated unit to address the issue. The committee found that digital exclusion was a serious problem, with basic digital skills set to become the UK’s largest skills gap by 2030. It argued that cost of living challenges had made a bad situation worse for people who struggled to afford internet access.

The committee found that millions of people still lacked the most basic digital skills for work and life. These skills are now as important as maths and literacy. Britain cannot compete with its global rivals if a large chunk of the population misses out on the digital revolution.

This is about teaching people the basics, not coding. The Lords’ report found that more attention needs to be paid to interventions that do not involve qualifications; community organisations in particular have vital roles to play. Businesses must be engaged to help equip employees with essential skills.

Apart from going into schools to support digitally-excluded children, businesses could sponsor and maintain digital inclusion hubs in community centres and libraries, at a time when councils are feeling the pinch.

This community-based approach has proved to be effective in the UK and overseas.

We need a committed band of local business leaders who are willing to head out into areas of greatest need to help the digitally hesitant engage fully with the worlds of finance, work and leisure. Time is of the essence. The economic price for inaction could be catastrophic.