The second Yorkshire store of a luxury countrywear brand is now open - after initially announcing its plans to expand at the start of 2024.

Fairfax & Favour was founded by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker in 2013, and since then has gone on to become a favourite countrywear story for many.

It currently has nine stores in the UK, with its latest store opening in Bawtry, near Doncaster, earlier this month.

The brand is holding an official opening party later this month on January 30, but announced on its social media pages that it had opened on January 2.

“We are thrilled to be adding Bawtry to our ever-growing list of stores! We felt it would be the perfect fit for our next store location due to it being a vibrant town known for its unique blend of traditional charm and contemporary sophistication.” said co-founder Felix Favor Parker.

All of its stores can be found in traditional market towns, with its other Yorkshire store in Helmsley.

The brand took over The Old Town Hall in Bawtry last summer and the firm has been busy preparing for its opening ever since.

Built in 1890, the building was sold to Jason Cooper in 2023, the owner of Bawtry Hall, one of the area’s leading wedding venues, and The Crown Hotel, a former coaching inn nearby.

The Old Town Hall (middle of row, with tower) in Bawtry | x

The Old Town Hall was previously a fine art gallery and has also been a flower shop and a working men’s club over the years. It fronts onto the Market Place.

Bawtry Retail Association chair Ross Jarvie first approached Fairfax & Favor’s founder Felix Favor Parker in 2022, believing that the building would be a ‘good fit’ for the brand, and a lease was agreed.