Fake loophole claims: FCA warns struggling mortgage holders of risks

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that people in financial difficulty and at risk of losing their home should beware of misleading claims that they are not legally bound by their mortgage contract. It urged struggling borrowers to instead speak to their lender, who could offer various options to support them.

The FCA has updated its consumer web pages to warn people about false and harmful information. The regulator said it is aware of mortgage holders in financial difficulty being misled by online misinformation, often with serious financial consequences.

Claims may use arguments dating back to the Magna Carta and people may also attempt to apply them to other types of debt or taxes. In a bid to stop their home being repossessed, mortgage holders may end up paying others a fee to take their claims to court.

Mortgage holders who are struggling with their payments are being warned they could make problems worse by acting on fake claims about legal loopholes and conspiracy theories claiming they cannot be held liable for their debts.( Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

But, as well as being unsuccessful due to claims not being legally valid, people could also risk losing equity they had in their home, the FCA said.

This is due to increased costs related to repossession, legal fees and the impact these activities can have on the value of their homes.

Even if someone cannot afford to stay in their home, their lender may be able to help them sell.

This would at least mean that money left over from the sale is not spent on legal fees or other arrears and repossession costs.

Greg Sachrajda, head of department in retail banking market interventions at the FCA, told the PA news agency: “There is a risk that people who are in financial difficulty, and at risk of risking losing their home, are particularly susceptible to arguments that make things sound better.”

He said: “If something seems too good to be true, it usually is.”

“If you borrow money, you’re required to repay it, and you only make the situation worse by trying to rely on false arguments which the courts are rejecting. We know people are desperate and can be struggling with their mortgage, and they may feel that things can’t get any worse. But the reality is that unfortunately they can get worse.

“We’ve seen examples of people not only losing their home but also then getting less back from the proceeds of the sale of the home.”

He said that is because lenders are incurring additional costs, then passed on to the consumer.