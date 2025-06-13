Falling mortgage rates and wage rises are helping housing market, says Crest Nicholson
The Surrey-based company nonetheless said it sold fewer homes over the first half of its financial year. Chief executive Martyn Clark said while conditions in the broader global economy are uncertain, there are some “encouraging signs emerging in the UK housing sector”.
He added: “We remain mindful of volatility in the macroeconomic backdrop, which continues to impact consumers through concerns around affordability and job security.
“However, the market is now starting to benefit from increased lender support and better mortgage affordability as the interest rate environment starts to ease.”
Wage growth is also making home buying more affordable for people, he said.
“However, we remain a long way from a buoyant market,” Mr Clark added.
Crest’s pre-tax profit jumped to £7.9 million in the six months to the end of April, from £2.6 million the year before. The total number of completed sales fell to 739 from 788 the prior year – which it said was down to it deliberately doing less “bulk” housing sales, instead focusing on the “mid premium” market.
