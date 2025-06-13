Falling mortgage rates and wage rises are helping housing market, says Crest Nicholson

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Surrey-based company nonetheless said it sold fewer homes over the first half of its financial year. Chief executive Martyn Clark said while conditions in the broader global economy are uncertain, there are some “encouraging signs emerging in the UK housing sector”.

He added: “We remain mindful of volatility in the macroeconomic backdrop, which continues to impact consumers through concerns around affordability and job security.

“However, the market is now starting to benefit from increased lender support and better mortgage affordability as the interest rate environment starts to ease.”

Falling mortgage rates and wage rises are helping the housing market to recover, housebuilder Crest Nicholson has said as it revealed its profits tripled in recent months. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Wage growth is also making home buying more affordable for people, he said.

“However, we remain a long way from a buoyant market,” Mr Clark added.