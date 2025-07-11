Family builders stand ready to tackle nation's housing crisis: Carolyn Frank

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But behind these bold projections lies a fundamental question that keeps me awake at night, as the new Federation of Master Builders (FMB) Director in the North: who exactly is going to build these homes?

The answer, I believe, lies in the family businesses that form the backbone of Britain's construction industry. At the FMB, we're championing a different vision – one where small builders, particularly in rural areas like Yorkshire, work alongside large-scale developments to create the homes our communities desperately need.

The harsh reality is that we're facing a skilled labour shortage of epic proportions. The Construction Industry Training Board estimates we need 250,000 additional workers to meet these ambitious targets. It's a number that could derail the entire housing agenda if we don't act decisively.

Carolyn Frank shares her expert insight. Picture: Katy Hoew

Yet my recent visits to Craven College, Hartlepool College, and York College have filled me with unexpected optimism. These high-performing construction centres are buzzing with activity – full cohorts of future plasterers, decorators, carpenters, and joiners, all eager to seize the opportunities this building boom presents. The enthusiasm is infectious, and the quality of training is impressive.

What strikes me most is the diversity of motivation among these young people. Some discovered construction through TikTok videos showcasing the earning potential of skilled bricklayers – a modern twist on career guidance that actually works. Others are continuing proud family traditions, learning trades passed down through generations. Many simply recognise an opportunity to develop real, tangible skills in an industry crying out for talent.

While new housing developments capture the headlines, there's an equally important story unfolding. Dense city centres and towns in our region are sitting on untapped potential – buildings that could be converted, extended, or repurposed to create much-needed homes.

This is where small builders truly excel. They understand local architecture, navigate complex planning constraints, and work sensitively within established communities. However, consumers often hesitate to commission home improvements due to concerns about finding reliable contractors. The industry's reputation suffers from a minority of cowboy operators who claim to be builders without proper credentials or oversight.

At our recent parliamentary reception, the FMB made a compelling case for licensing schemes that would protect consumers and elevate industry standards. This isn't about creating bureaucratic barriers – it's about building trust and confidence in a sector that touches every aspect of our lives.

The recent National Builder Awards ceremony in Newcastle showcased something remarkable. Among the winners, I witnessed three generations of the same family celebrating together – grandfather, father, and children, all committed to continuing their construction legacy. These aren't fly-by-night developers chasing quick profits. They're established firms embedded in their communities, addressing local housing needs while building modest but sustainable businesses.

These family enterprises represent the solid foundations upon which Britain's housing future will be built. They train apprentices, invest in their local economies, and maintain the kind of long-term relationships that ensure quality and accountability.