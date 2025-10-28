Family business owners must act ahead of Inheritance Tax Relief changes: Nazia Nawaz

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, the Government’s plan to reduce inheritance tax (IHT) relief for trading company shares from April 2026 is set to have a significant impact on thousands of people across the region, with many facing substantially higher tax liabilities on estates than they previously thought.

For those that fail to prepare it could present a whole host of financial challenges, operational disruptions and emotional uncertainty for those left behind.

More than ever, this policy change highlights the importance of structured succession planning for families who own businesses; without it, the implications could be huge. It’s no longer a prudent move, it’s essential and not just from a tax perspective.

This policy change highlights the importance of structured succession planning for families who own businesses; without it, the implications could be huge, says Nazia Nawaz. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Without diligent planning higher IHT bills could cause real financial pressure for family businesses. For those without sufficient reserves, the need to raise funds to settle tax liabilities could force the sale of company shares or assets or it may mean there is a need to secure external investment, in which case family control could be lost. Even in cases where sufficient cash reserves mean these options can be avoided, this unexpected expenditure could damage cash flow liquidity and disrupt the long-term financial stability of the business.

In short, at what is already a difficult time for families, the additional financial strain for those unprepared for the changes to IHT could further exacerbate a bereavement, turning a period of grief into a complex, costly and unsettling process. This is why structured succession planning is so vital. Not only will it protect owners and shareholders but it will help to protect the livelihoods of the many thousands of people employed in family businesses which are the backbone of our local economy. A failure to act now may mean businesses are left with limited options, unnecessary financial strain and difficult decisions at an already sensitive time.

Structured succession planning will also help to prevent inheritance disputes, another issue which regularly has a detrimental effect on businesses in the region. What we often find is that many family firms, having grown organically, operate with informal arrangements and agreements among shareholders and directors. When a shareholder-director passes away, this lack of clarity can lead to conflict, uncertainty and disputes which can further complicate estate administration. Such issues are commonplace and in some cases they will force the sale of business – often at a reduced value and with lasting damage to relationships. In my experience, a business that has taken a lifetime to build can quickly become fragmented if such issues arise. It can be uncomfortable, but now, more than ever before, given the changes to IHT relief, families should take steps to protect their livelihoods and prioritise succession discussions and preparation. It can be a tough conversation but acknowledging these dynamics early is better than allowing friction to occur later.

Not only does advance planning provide financial peace of mind but it ensures the business remains flexible and resilient. Early action will mean ownership models and share structures are well reviewed - ensuring the business still qualifies for relief

where possible.