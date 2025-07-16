Family firm on the rise: X-Press Legal Services expands to meet market demand

X-Press Legal Services South and West Yorkshire is expanding its team to support a rise in property transactions and demand from conveyancers across the region.

Based in Halifax and run by sisters Helen Jugroop and Claire Ide, the firm has recently expanded its property data and search team with the addition of two new family members: Helen’s husband, Aaron Jugroop, and Claire’s daughter, Olivia Ide. As a business that has thrived as a close-knit family affair, the team is delighted to welcome both to the fold. Their arrival brings the team to eight full-time employees, further strengthening the firm’s capacity to support its client base of over 35 law firms across South and West Yorkshire.

X-Press Legal Service provides law firms with regulated property searches and reports, quotation management tools, compliance and insurance products, plus other essential services that streamline the conveyancing process from start to finish.

The expansion comes as the property market in Yorkshire & The Humber remains buoyant. According to Rightmove’s June 2025 House Price Index, the region is one of the fastest growing in the UK, with more affordable areas like Yorkshire seeing the sharpest price rises. Buyer demand is now 3% higher than this time last year, while the number of homes coming to market is up 11%. May saw the highest number of sales agreed since March 2022, signalling a highly active and price-sensitive market that demands fast, accurate legal support.

X-Press Legal Services South & West Yorkshire team

Reflecting on the firm’s growth, joint owner Claire Ide commented: “With buyer activity on the rise and conveyancers under pressure to complete transactions quickly and accurately, we’re proud to expand our team and continue supporting legal professionals across Yorkshire. We’re growing steadily and we’re doing it with the same family values and personal service we’ve always stood for. Our team are incredibly passionate about the quality of work we deliver and ambitious to continue our growth trajectory over the coming years.”

To support the rising number of local property transactions, X-Press Legal Services provides a comprehensive, wraparound service to conveyancers including residential and commercial property searches, pre- and post-completion services, and compliance products. In particular, the firm handles regulated local authority, drainage, environmental and coal searches, a critical issue in the historically mined region. All services are backed by Cyber Essentials Plus certification, ensuring top-tier data protection for clients.

Committed to continuous learning, Helen and Claire this month hosted a CPD event for conveyancers at Magna Science Museum in Rotherham. Guest speaker Zoe Upson delivered an engaging session on new build properties and compliance, which was hailed by one attendee as ‘the best course I’ve ever been on.’

X-Press Legal Services is the leading independent provider of conveyancing data in England and Wales. With 27 locally owned offices, it is trusted by over 500 legal practices and also supports ongoing professional development for conveyancers through regular CPD events, webinars and publications delivering expert guidance, reliable data and innovative technology at every stage.