Ramsey Timber Group is marking its 50th anniversary with the appointment of third generation family members into the business.

The milestone year sees Josh and Jake Ramsey, sons of managing director Mike Ramsey, join the family-owned business, which makes timber components for the UK bed industry.

Josh brings with him a background in technology consulting from a Big 4 firm. He is leading an IT transformation programme to modernise systems and improve operational efficiencies. Jake brings his background in sales with him to focus on building relationships with existing and new customers, as well as driving growth in new product ranges, including the Ramsey Bedstead.

Established by Peter Ramsey in 1972 and joined soon after by his sons, Mike and Nick, Ramsey Timber began trading imported timber from a portacabin in Denholme, Bradford, to builders’ merchants and the DIY market. Over the last 50 years, Peter’s sons have grown and shaped the business to be a leading supplier of timber components to the UK bed sector, generating £24m of turnover in its last financial year.

Jake Ramsey and Josh Ramsey, of Ramsey Timber Group.

Mike Ramsey said: “We’re extremely proud to be a highly respected third generation family-owned business and to reach the milestone of 50 years trading. It’s a humbling moment for me personally and I’m excited to see the positive change that Josh and Jake will undoubtedly bring to the business.