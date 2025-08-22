Family-owned print firm makes £14k-a-year savings with new solar panel installation
The JA Solar panels, installed by The E-Merge Group, are expected to generate 48MWh of clean energy annually, covering around 45 per cent of the business’ total energy needs. This will offset 9.4 tonnes of carbon emissions every year and deliver cost savings of approximately £14,000 - equating to a 50 per cent reduction in annual energy bills.
The investment, which carries a projected return on investment of just 3.3 years, is part of Zebra Print Group’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing its scope 1 emissions.
Samantha Overton, managing director at Zebra Print Group, said: “At Zebra Print Group, we’re proud to be taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future. The installation of the solar panels marks a significant milestone in our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and operating more responsibly.
“As a business that thrives on innovation and forward-thinking, investing in renewable energy was a natural progression and one that aligns with both our company values and the expectations of our clients. It’s not just about reducing costs, it’s about doing what’s right for our planet and future generations.”
Zebra Print Group’s move into solar follows a number of other green initiatives, including the introduction of electric vehicles into its fleet, a cartridge return programme in partnership with Xerox and ink recycling. The business is also a registered partner of the Woodland Trust’s carbon capture scheme.
Marc Haley, co-founder of The E-Merge Group, who delivered the installation, commented: “Working with Zebra Print Group on this solar installation has been a fantastic collaboration. It’s great to see a forward-thinking company making such a tangible investment in renewable energy and setting an example within the print industry.”
Founded in 2006, Zebra Print Group is a family-owned, full-service print provider offering end-to-end solutions across digital, litho, large format and web printing, as well as branded promotional merchandise. All production is proudly carried out in the heart of Yorkshire, supporting local jobs and championing British manufacturing.
More information about Zebra Print Group and its services can be found at www.zebraprintgroup.co.uk.