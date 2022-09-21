Family-owned Yorkshire village cafe and shop announces closure due to 'rising costs'

The Stamp House in Eastrington, near Goole, will close on September 28.

Its directors, Jonathan Haselgrove and Claire Wallace, have run the business since 2020 and the cafe had become a popular stop for cyclists.

It was known for its afternoon teas and home-baked goods as well as stocking a range of essentials plus gifts, flowers and other products from local suppliers and artisans.

Eastrington, near Howden and Goole, will now be left without a shop

From 2021 it took over Post Office services for the village following the retirement of the last postmaster in 2017.

A statement posted on the coffee shop’s Facebook page read: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone of the closing of The Stamp House Store & Cafe on 28.09.22.

“Rising costs and being the hidden gem that was too tucked away has brought us to closure.

“We would like to thank everyone from our hearts who have supported us. From people afar, our regulars and most of all the people who supported us from the start.

“All our love Claire, Daisy, Carole, Emma, Eden, Liv and Amber.”