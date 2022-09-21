Family-owned Yorkshire village cafe and shop announces closure due to 'rising costs'
A family-owned cafe and village store in East Yorkshire has announced it can no longer remain open due to rising running costs.
The Stamp House in Eastrington, near Goole, will close on September 28.
Its directors, Jonathan Haselgrove and Claire Wallace, have run the business since 2020 and the cafe had become a popular stop for cyclists.
It was known for its afternoon teas and home-baked goods as well as stocking a range of essentials plus gifts, flowers and other products from local suppliers and artisans.
From 2021 it took over Post Office services for the village following the retirement of the last postmaster in 2017.
A statement posted on the coffee shop’s Facebook page read: “It is with great sadness to inform everyone of the closing of The Stamp House Store & Cafe on 28.09.22.
“Rising costs and being the hidden gem that was too tucked away has brought us to closure.
“We would like to thank everyone from our hearts who have supported us. From people afar, our regulars and most of all the people who supported us from the start.
“All our love Claire, Daisy, Carole, Emma, Eden, Liv and Amber.”
The Stamp House building itself has a fascinating history. In the 1950s and 60s, stamp collector Dennis Hanson created a ‘cottage industry’ from a wooden hut in the garden of the house on Vicar Lane. He employed 20 people to send stamps to fellow enthusiasts across the country from the Post Office which closed only two years after his death in 2015. His parents had run the store when he was a child.