Famous 17th century Counting House pub and restaurant in Pontefract set to re-open next month

The Counting House, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, a half-timbered Grade II listed building which dates from 1609, is set to welcome customers again next month, after standing empty for more than 12 years.

The property - for which stone from Pontefract Castle is believed to have been used in its construction – was originally a merchant’s ‘counting’ house before being later subdivided into a residential property.

It was then used as a pub for almost 30 years after current owner Guy Lister’s late father, Malcolm, an architect who renovated old buildings and turned them into pubs and restaurants, bought and rescued it in the 1980s. However, it has been empty since the last tenants closed the pub in 2012.

Mr Lister has recently invested in restoration work including lime rendering, plastering and re- roofing to ensure the historic building has a future. He placed the property on the market for sale or let with York-based commercial property specialists Barry Crux & Company, who successfully marketed to the leisure and licensing sector and attracted the new operator.

Andrew Spencer, Agency Director at Barry Crux & Company, said: “We’re really pleased to have completed the letting of the Counting House, and to have done so to an experienced pub and restaurant operator who we know have fantastic plans for its future.”

“The Counting House is a precious and much-loved listed building that has been restored to a really high standard by the freeholder, who has done so in line with the various restrictions in place, given its listed status.

“We had strong interest from a number of parties once we went to market, which demonstrates the value in re-investing into older properties which have great histories and character. They have such appeal to all."

Mr Spencer added: “This is great news for the people of Pontefract, and the surrounding area.