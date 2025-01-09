Famous Eden Camp modern history museum in Malton is up for sale

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally a prisoner of war camp, Eden Camp was built on the outskirts of Malton in early 1942 to accommodate Italian POWs.

In 1985 the site was purchased by Stan Johnson and following an initial £750,000 investment, a museum was created within what was the original camp, opening in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Today, the museum tells the story of The People’s War, the social history of life in Britain from 1939 to 1945, with realistic tableaux, moving figures, authentic sounds and even smells recreated to transport you back in time.

The specialist leisure property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell Eden Camp modern history museum in Malton, North Yorkshire. (Photo supplied by Eden Camp)

“Over the last few years the business has invested more than £1.25m in renovation and restoration works to the fabric of the buildings as well as adding a new “Blitz Experience”, a remodelled entrance, new exhibition spaces and the Heritage Exhibition Hall which provides an undercover display arena for Eden Camp’s collection of rare military vehicles and equipment.

“The business enjoys close collaboration with veterans groups, providing immersive displays that cover both social and military history and its archive has grown into a resource of national historical and educational importance.”

The statement added: “Attracting around 125,000 visitors each year, the museum is a popular venue for school groups, with around 25,000 children visiting in 2023 and for many years in succession, the museum has received both TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice and Certificates of Excellence awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the migration of the collection’s archive to a digital platform offering a free resource, to creating and hosting activity workshops themed around the KS2 syllabus, the museum aims to boost accessibility to history through various mediums aimed at the younger generation.”

After nearly 40 years in the same family ownership the business is being offered for sale for the very first time due to retirement.

Christie & Co is seeking substantial offers for the business to include the valuable freehold property, the statement said.

Howard Johnson, son of the late Stan Johnson comments, “Since our father passed away in 2015, my sister and I have continued as custodians of this incredible business. We have consistently invested in improving the facilities and customer experience and have a fantastic team we work with here, but we are at that time in our lives where it makes sense to pass the reins to new owners. I’ve been contacted a number of times over the years asking if we would sell and so this tremendous opportunity now becomes a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad