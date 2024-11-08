Famous Grade II-listed Leeds pub The Griffin reopens after major investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The revamp of The Griffin, which stands near Leeds Railway Station, has created 15 jobs.

The Griffin occupies the ground floor within the former Griffin Hotel building, which was built in the 1870s to serve wealthy railway travellers. It was granted Grade II listed status in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Hatton, General Manager of The Griffin, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to reopen The Griffin and reveal this transformation to our community.

The Griffin in Leeds has reopened its doors following a seven-figure investment. (Photo supplied on behalf of The Griffin)

“While we’ve modernised the space, we’ve very much retained the heart and soul of the pub.

"Whether you’re popping in for a pint on your way home, to watch the match, or hosting a special event, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back through our doors.”

The Greene King pub’s transformation introduces a more spacious and contemporary décor and layout, including two new entrances for easier access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family room has been added which includes a pushchair and wheelchair-friendly ramp. The pub also has a dog friendly area.

A spokesman said: “The removal of the pub’s iconic tunnel has opened the interior out into a more robust space, enhanced by updated furnishings, a sound system and TV screens, capable of showing multiple matches simultaneously for sports fans. These screens double up as mirrors when not in use.”

“One of the highlights of the renovation is the addition of three private event spaces, ideal for meetings, dining, and larger celebrations.

"Two of these rooms cater to smaller groups of 10 to 30 while the largest room can accommodate up to 100 people and boasts a private bar and catering options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The largest function room is where the Bar Cennsa used to be, the historic ceilings have been restored back to their former glory.”

"The renovation has brought with it an updated menu, which includes a daily breakfast offering starting at 9am and roast dinners available every Sunday.”

From November 30 until December 22, a Christmas grotto will be open in the pub every Saturday and Sunday, operating from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

Earlier this year, a planning report submitted to Leeds City Council said the pub was in need of an upgrade to attract new customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The pub is tired and dated and needs refreshing to attract a wider clientèle.

"The proposed works will update the interior and create a more attractive and relaxed modern pub environment.”

Greene King is one of the country’s largest pub company and brewers with around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.