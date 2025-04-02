Famous Leeds Medical School to become ‘world class’ health tech innovation hub

The redevelopment of the historic Old Medical School into a health tech innovation hub will cement Leeds’ reputation as a leading centre for researchers, businesses and clinicians to accelerate the next generation of medical breakthroughs, according to a senior NHS leader.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:06 BST

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, was speaking at an event at the Old Medical School during the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival. He described the project as "a real once-in-a-generation opportunity for the city of Leeds and for the region to really drive forward health innovation and meet the needs of our population”. The Old Medical School, which was completed in 1894, will be transformed as part of the Leeds Innovation Village project. Deb Hetherington, Director of Innovation Ecosystems at developer Scarborough Group International (SGI), told the audience that "physical spaces for innovation remain important even in a post-COVID, super-connected world where you can work from home".

She added: “We will build world-class facilities here – dry labs, wet labs, offices, incubator space, collaboration space and beyond.”

Related topics:Phil WoodLeedsNHSScarborough Group InternationalLeeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice