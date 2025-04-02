Famous Leeds Medical School to become ‘world class’ health tech innovation hub

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, was speaking at an event at the Old Medical School during the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival. He described the project as "a real once-in-a-generation opportunity for the city of Leeds and for the region to really drive forward health innovation and meet the needs of our population”. The Old Medical School, which was completed in 1894, will be transformed as part of the Leeds Innovation Village project. Deb Hetherington, Director of Innovation Ecosystems at developer Scarborough Group International (SGI), told the audience that "physical spaces for innovation remain important even in a post-COVID, super-connected world where you can work from home".