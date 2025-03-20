Famous Leeds nightspot The Space to host VIP party after £250,000 refurbishment
The Space, in Hirsts Yard, Leeds, will hold a VIP launch party on Thursday April 3 to show off its revamped interior, which includes new décor and improved lighting.
Owner and founder of The Space, Chris Edwards, said: “To have been part of the Leeds night-time scene and a destination for party goers and clubbers in Leeds and Yorkshire for 25 years is a huge achievement and one that we are all extremely proud of.
"We want that legacy to continue with the very best events and parties, setting the standard for late night clubbing for another two decades.”
“We are investing heavily in refurbishing the club so that it offers the very best experience for all our loyal partygoers.”
Matt Winterbottom, joint managing director of the venue’s event promoter Voodoo Events, added: “The Space is an iconic venue.
"We are really excited to see it being given a new lease of life which will keep it at the top of the night-time scene for the next generation of party people.”
