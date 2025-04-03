Famous Swinton Estate gets green light for investable habitat bank

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire County Council has approved the proposal following work which began in 2023 to turn overgrazed land into a more biodiverse habitat through tree planting and improvements to grassland and hedgerows.

A spokesman said: “More birds, butterflies and insect life will be encouraged as well as improving the variety of moss, fungi and wildflowers. Walking paths have also been created to allow the local community to enjoy the new habitat. Thanks to this work, Swinton will be creating 55 habitat units, which are now available for businesses to invest in.”

