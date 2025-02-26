Famous York pub the Roman Bath reopens after six-figure investment
The Roman Bath pub was originally called the Mail Coach after George Pencock, a former postal worker, who became the landlord in 1823.
The pub was renamed in 1930 after a Roman bath house was discovered in its basement.
A spokesman said: “The Roman bath house was built for the VI and IX Legions and belonged to the city's military fortress.
"You can find the Roman Bath House Museum in the basement of the pub which features Roman armour, weapons, and tiles.”
"Craft Union has renovated the pub, preserving its rich Roman heritage while enhancing its facilities.”
Tom Lakin, Operator of the Roman Bath, said: “It’s been great to welcome guests back to the pub to show off all our new features.
He added: “We know the work has not only enhanced the welcoming atmosphere here, but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, while keeping hold of the historic foundations that make the Roman Bath such a special pub."
Craft Union, which is part of the Stonegate Group, has been supporting community pubs since 2015, offering self-employment opportunities to pub operators across England and Wales.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.