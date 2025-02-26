Famous York pub the Roman Bath reopens after six-figure investment

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roman Bath pub was originally called the Mail Coach after George Pencock, a former postal worker, who became the landlord in 1823.

The pub was renamed in 1930 after a Roman bath house was discovered in its basement.

A spokesman said: “The Roman bath house was built for the VI and IX Legions and belonged to the city's military fortress.

York pub, the Roman Bath, has reopened following a six-figure investment. (Photo supplied on behalf of Roman Bath)

"You can find the Roman Bath House Museum in the basement of the pub which features Roman armour, weapons, and tiles.”

"Craft Union has renovated the pub, preserving its rich Roman heritage while enhancing its facilities.”

Tom Lakin, Operator of the Roman Bath, said: “It’s been great to welcome guests back to the pub to show off all our new features.

He added: “We know the work has not only enhanced the welcoming atmosphere here, but also strengthened the pub's community spirit, while keeping hold of the historic foundations that make the Roman Bath such a special pub."