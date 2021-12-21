Famous Yorkshire Dales hotel The Tennant Arms in Kilnsey to re-open, creating 16 jobs

Kirsty Ridge, the managing director of INNO Hospitality Collective, is recruiting 16 posts as she plans the grand reopening of The Tennant Arms, which dates from the 17th century, on December 22.

The hotel and bar, in Kilnsey, closed in September after the previous owners struggled to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Now Ms Ridge who already oversees the operation of six venues across two businesses, is set to breathe new life into the hotel, which was originally a coaching inn.

The Tennant Arms is based in the historic Yorkshire Dales hamlet of Kilnsey

She said: “As soon as I heard about The Tennants, I had an immediate feeling it was the right venue for the INNO Hospitality Collective.

“Everything about it, from its location to decor and the esteem with which it’s held in the community made it so appealing.

“It feels wonderful to be reopening a venue that is loved by so many and we will be looking to build upon the great reputation it had achieved before sadly falling victim to the pandemic.

“Creating new opportunities for local communities is something I am passionate about, so to be able to provide employment for up to 16 people is great. We’re really looking forward to

Kirsty Ridge, the Managing Director of INNO Hospitality Collective.

the first pints being pulled, the first dishes served and to becoming a part of an amazing community.”

A spokesman said: "INNO Hospitality Collective is one of two pub groups owned and operated by Kirsty. The second, Lakeland Inns, has been successfully trading in Cumbria and the Lake District for a number of years.

"At The Tennant Arms, recruitment is in full swing, with two managerial positions, four chefs, two kitchen porters, six bar staff and two housekeeping staff positions all needing to be filled.

Kirsty hopes to have the hotel, bar and rooms open with an introductory menu by Wednesday, just in time for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a festive meal or drink in the final week before Christmas."