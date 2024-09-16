Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellocks’ customers will now be able to order a range of meats specially curated by Michelin star chef Pierre Koffman. The deal marks the first time Wellocks has offered a British meat range to its customers.

Mr Koffman said: “I believe that exceptional dishes begin with the finest ingredients.

“By partnering with dedicated farmers who nurture and encourage heritage breeds, Farmison ensures that every cut of meat is not only the highest quality but also rich in flavour and traceability.

Farmison & Co has secured a supply deal with food service leader Wellocks, that will see its meat used in some of what the firm described as “Britain’s finest restaurants”.

“Together, we are committed to delivering the best to chefs who truly appreciate the craft & authenticity of the farmer and the skills of a butcher.”

The initial range on offer to Wellocks’ customers includes 32 days dry aged sirloin and ribeye steak, heritage breed diced beef chuck, seven-day aged lamb rack, whole middles of lamb and free range chicken.

In addition to prime cuts, Wellocks’ customers will also be able to order Farmison & Co’s lamb merguez sausages, Nidderdale sausages, Wiltshire cured back bacon and steak and bone marrow burgers.

Farmison & Co chief executive Andy Adcock said: “This is a significant development for our business as we bring the taste and eating quality of our meat to a much broader audience.

"We’re delighted to be the partner selected by Wellocks to develop their first meat offer as they extend their offer to their high-quality network of restaurant and catering businesses.”